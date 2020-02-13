A police officer who claimed his windscreen was smashed by falling debris was caught out after footage from his own dashcam revealed just a piece of polystyrene had missed his car.

Mohammed Yasin Mulla, 38, submitted £10,000 worth of false insurance claims for repairs and personal injuries.

The serving West Yorkshire Police officer said a piece of debris flew off the van in front of him on the M606 in Bradford, cracking his windscreen and damaging the bonnet and roof.

He also claimed he suffered injuries to his neck and shoulders after he had to swerve and brake suddenly.

But dashcam footage from his own car revealed a piece of polystyrene packaging flew towards his vehicle, and missed it.

Mohammed Yasin Mulla submitted £10,000 worth of false insurance claims (City of London Police/PA)

Mulla, from Bradford, was found guilty of fraud by false representation by a jury at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday following a trial, City of London (CoL) Police said.

He was sentenced to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work over a year, although he has lodged an appeal against his conviction.

CoL Detective Constable Peter Gartland, who led the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) investigation, said: “This case shows that no-one is above the law.

“The IFED works to identify and punish fraudsters, irrespective of their profession.

“Police officers are expected to be honest and act with integrity, and the vast majority do, but cases such as this one threaten to damage the police’s reputation.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Oz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said Mulla remains on restricted duties while the force conducts its own investigation.

“West Yorkshire Police expects the highest standards from its officers and staff,” he said.