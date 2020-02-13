Cambridge law graduate Oliver Dowden was at the centre of power long before his appointment as culture secretary.

He served as an adviser to former prime minister David Cameron between 2010 and 2015, before being elected as Conservative MP for Hertsmere in May that year.

The married father-of-two, who still lives in the Hertfordshire borough, said it was his work as Mr Cameron’s deputy chief of staff that led to him being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2015 dissolution honours list.

Oliver Dowden was an adviser to David Cameron (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Before his new role as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Mr Dowden, 41, served as Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office from July 24 last year.

Before then, he was the Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office from January 9 2018 to July 24 2019.

He voted for Remain in the 2016 EU referendum and later backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the leadership contest.

Speaking last year, he said that despite voting Remain, he believed the outcome of the referendum should be respected and delivered, which was why he backed Mr Johnson’s deal.

He said his focus as an MP has so far been on improving transport and education in Hertsmere, along with “defending” the countryside and standing against anti-Semitism.

Mr Dowden replaces Nicky Morgan, who confirmed she would be standing down from her Cabinet role ahead of the reshuffle.