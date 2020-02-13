A driver who overtook police on the wrong side of a mini roundabout has been disqualified, police said.

Police Constable Andy Lee was on patrol in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, in an unmarked police car when he was overtaken by a white Ford Transit van at about 4.55pm on January 19.

He followed the van using his sirens and blue lights and ordered the driver to pull over.

Wiltshire Police said the driver, Wesley Gilchrist, 41, was breathalysed and results showed he was more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

He later admitted one charge of driving while over the legal alcohol limit at Salisbury Magistrates Court, was fined £750 and disqualified from driving for 15 months, the force said.

Speaking after the case, PC Lee said: “When the van overtook me I was initially stunned by the poor standard of driving, and stopped for a second before following the vehicle.

“I have no doubt that Gilchrist’s actions could have very easily led to a crash or someone being seriously injured or worse.”