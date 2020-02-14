Sajid Javid resigning from his position as Chancellor, the coronavirus and a row over Agatha Christie are among the stories leading Friday’s papers.

Boris Johnson has moved to seize control over the Treasury in an unexpectedly brutal reshuffle, The Guardian reports in a story echoed by the Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror calls the Cabinet changes a “bloodbath”, while the Daily Mail says it is a “Brutal Boris power grab”.

The Daily Telegraph‘s take on the story of the day is “Johnson brings Treasury to heel”, while the i calls Mr Javid’s resignation a “surprise” and the Financial Times reports that he walked out “in protest over Johnson’s Treasury power grab”.

The former Chancellor has fired a warning shot at the Prime Minister, according to The Times, an aspect The Independent also focuses on, while Metro reports that Mr Javid was “thrown under the bus”.

And the Daily Star says “Agatha Christie fans have blasted the BBC for turning its adaptation of her book The Pale Horse into an X-rated swear fest”.