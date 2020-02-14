A series of photographs showcasing the “very best” of British talent – including a joint portrait of football heroes Sir Bobby Charlton and Colin Bell – is to go on display.

The exhibition by photographer Zoe Law, entitled Legends of British Industry, will go on display at the National Portrait Gallery in London next month.

It features 28 portraits to represent the stars of British industries from film, music, fashion, art and sport to business and journalism.

In one photograph, Manchester United legend Sir Bobby sits shoulder to shoulder with Manchester City’s Bell as both smile at the camera.

Orlando Bloom is pictured on stage in between matinee and evening performances of Killer Joe in the West End, while Sir Rod Stewart holds a vintage Scotland football in his portrait.

A new portrait of Sir Rod Stewart (Zoe Law/National Portrait Gallery/PA)

Law, who has taken the pictures in aid of cancer charity Maggie’s, shoots in black and white to create “iconic, timeless images”.

“I started the photography series in 2017 to depict those people that had inspired me and had an impact on my career,” she said.

“The project took around two years to complete. I came up with a concept for each sitter but realistically, people’s schedules determined the timing of each portrait.

“I pride myself on working very quickly behind the lens.”

Law described how she would take pictures of one person, who would then introduce her to further stars to photograph.

She has dedicated the project to Maggie’s due to both her grandmother and aunt suffering from cancer when she was in her early twenties.

Zoe Law’s portrait of actor Orlando Bloom (Zoe Law/National Portrait Gallery/PA)

“If we had been able to access the support of a charity like Maggie’s, I know it would have made a huge difference to us as a family,” Law said.

“Maggie’s amazing work for people affected by cancer, including carers, provides an instant community and support network.

“My hope is for people to come and see the exhibition in person and also support this great charity.”

Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery, described the portraits as “striking”.

“We are delighted to display these striking works from photographer Zoe Law’s Legends series, which celebrates the individuals who have made a significant contribution to British industry, in all its myriad forms and guises,” he said.

Legends of British Industry will run at the National Portrait Gallery from March 19 to May 3.