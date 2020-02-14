Young workers want to BAN office romances in the #MeToo era - with 71% wanting to end the workplace being the place to start relationships.

It's not just Gen Z who want to cancel office dating culture, with more than half (56%) of office workers of any age wanting to see the workplace relationship completely banned.

More than a third (37%) don’t want people dating in the office as they think it would be too ‘insensitive’ to singletons and make colleagues feel ‘very uncomfortable’ knowing it is going on.

This is despite 16% admitting they found love this way - the second most likely place after meeting in a bar (18%) and even more likely than meeting online (14%).

The survey of office workers by online printing company instantprint revealed that single blokes are too scared to woo office love interests for fear of being deemed predatory.

Of those quizzed for the research, 60% of men claimed they would think twice about pursuing things romantically at work, compared to 47% of women.

Despite the majority of 'woke' blokes being mindful of how to handle office romances, the study found that men were TWICE as likely to try to entice a mate by suggesting it would help their partner's career (10% of men compared to 5% of women).

When it comes to getting their Valentine’s attention, men are more likely than women to try and get a date with an anonymous Valentine’s Day card (63%), invite them out for a drink (40%), write them a Post-it Note (10%) or ask them to ‘meet me at the printer’ (10%).

Women are more likely to take a different approach and wait for a night out (25%) to get up close and personal to the object of their desire.

Jon Constantine-Smith, head of instantprint, said: "There has been a lot of conversation around workplace relationships of late and it's interesting that in the world of online dating, many people still meet their significant other at work.

“It is interesting to hear these different attitudes across the workplace with some companies frowning upon office relationships.

"However, as long as it doesn't interfere with work or impact the business, I see no harm."