The father and brother of a British volunteer fighting against Islamic State in Syria have appeared in court charged with terrorism offences.

A small group of protesters gathered at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday after Paul Newey, 49, and Samuel Newey, 19, were charged with illegally assisting Daniel Newey.

Mr Newey, wearing a Barbour-style quilted jacket and dark trousers, pleaded not guilty to sending £150 to his 27-year-old son, knowing or reasonably suspecting that the money would or may be used for terrorism.

Sam Newey (centre left) and supporters outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Newey’s younger son, Samuel, who appeared beside him in court wearing a blue suit, was not asked to enter pleas relating to a charge of engaging in conduct to assist his older brother.

Security officers had to be called to the courtroom after one demonstrator got into an argument with a West Midlands Police officer before the short hearing on Friday.

The two men, from Solihull in the West Midlands, were bailed to appear at the Old Bailey next Friday.

Daniel Newey is a volunteer in northern Syria with the Kurdish-led YPG, an organisation protesters say is a UK ally in the fight against IS.