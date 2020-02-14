Hundreds of mourners have gathered to say goodbye to twin brothers who starred in My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.
Billy and Joe Smith, who appeared on the Channel 4 TV show in 2014, were found dead in a country lane just days after Christmas.
Their coffins were taken along Sevenoaks High Street in horse-drawn carriages while friends and family stood in silent tribute.
Starting at their grandmother’s house in the Kent town, the funeral cortege made its way through the town centre in a quiet procession.
It follows a huge outpouring of grief when the two tree surgeons’ bodies were found next to each other on December 28 – about two weeks after they celebrated their 32nd birthdays.
The tragic discovery came after a relative found a suicide note, a coroner was told.
On Friday morning, a woman in red was seen placing her hand on one of the white carriages and kissing the glass.
A heart-shaped floral tribute followed behind the carriages.
After a journey of nearly two miles, the procession arrived at St John the Baptist Church for the service.
In a touching poem printed in the order of service, Billy and Joe’s friends said: “To the boys from your closest friends,
“Words will never be able to convey
“The emptiness we feel today.”
Another extract reads: “And then there would be the outings to McD’s,
“Asking for a roast dinner, your face dead straight
“While the rest of us could barely keep a straight face.”
Paddy Doherty, one of the reality show’s biggest names and winner of Celebrity Big Brother, said in a video tribute that the deaths of the “two good-looking boys” were a “terrible tragedy”.
Other tributes on a Facebook memorial page said it was “just heartbreaking two beautiful young souls gone too soon” and wished the pair would “both rest in gods home in heaven in eternal peace”.