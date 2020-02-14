A suspected shoplifter in Georgia was caught after a quick-thinking customer helped take him down – using a shopping trolley.

Officers from the Peachtree City Police Department chased the suspect into a Walmart car park where a bystander shoved the cart into him, causing him to fall to the floor.

Check out the EXTENDED Version of the shopping cart vs. shoplifter video. Again, while we are eternally grateful for this citizen's quick thinking and impeccable timing. https://t.co/aJ86BhCu7I — Peachtree City PD FD (@PTCfirepolice) February 13, 2020

The unidentified man was thanked by police for the “impeccable timing” of his actions, but stressed that they did not encourage the public to intervene.

The suspect was treated at the scene by paramedics but sustained no injuries.

A spokesperson for the department told a local news station the incident was the first of its kind that he had seen 13 years of police work.

Writing online, Peachtree City Police and Fire said: “while we are eternally grateful for this citizen’s quick thinking and impeccable timing, we never encourage anybody to intervene in a police situation.

“If the decision is made to do so, please consider the safety of yourself and all those around you as a priority. “