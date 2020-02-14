The Duchess of Cambridge says the childhood experiences she shared with her “amazing granny” are ones she now tries to give her own children.

Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate said time with her grandmother was an aspect of her younger years that “really stood out” for her.

She told author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher it was part of her childhood she would like her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to experience.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (PA)

“I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us,” Kate said in her first podcast interview.

“And I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now.”

Kate spoke about her views on the parenting podcast, which is due to air on Saturday, following a visit to LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-School.

The episode looks at the Five Big Questions On The Under Fives, which is a survey launched by Kate in January to spark a UK-wide conversation about creating the best foundations for children to thrive.

🎥Take a look behind the scenes as The Duchess of Cambridge visits @thearkopenfarm to talk about her landmark survey #5BigQuestions on the under 5s. Join the biggest ever conversation on early childhood by answering our quick online survey 👉 https://t.co/nOxxxAzX99 pic.twitter.com/TzKdzAbPiQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2020

The month-long online poll, conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of Kate’s Royal Foundation, is thought to be the biggest survey of its kind and the data will guide the duchess’ future work.

The Five Big questions on the Under-Fives has now attracted 200,000 responses.

“What we’re doing with the survey is asking people – what is it that matters for them in raising their children today,” Kate said.

“It’s going to take a long time, I’m talking about a generational change, but hopefully this is the first small step: to start a conversation around the importance of early childhood development.

“It’s not just about happy, healthy children. This is for lifelong consequences and outcomes.”

Kate said a “happy home” and a “safe environment” were also aspects of her childhood she wanted to provide her own children with.

Giovanna Fletcher, with her husband Tom of the band McFly (PA)

“As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I’m really passionate about. I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying (developmental) foundations,” Kate said.

“It’s such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of ‘I’ve got to cook’ and ‘I’ve got to do this’. And actually, it’s so simple.”

Ms Fletcher said: “It doesn’t matter who you are, what you have, or where you come from – we’re all trying to do our best with our children while continuously doubting our decisions and wondering if we’re getting it completely wrong. Talking helps unite us all.”

She said Kate seemed “passionate” about the subject and it was “beyond wonderful to sit and talk further about the survey, her work – for which she has so much knowledge, and her own experiences of being a mother.”