Almost a week after Storm Ciara the weather returns to many of Saturday's front pages ahead of the arrival of Storm Dennis.With much of England still recovering from Ciara, the Daily Express and the i warn that Storm Dennis will be a "weather bomb" and a "flash flood menace".EXPRESS: Weather bomb blasts Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/I9o2vlOJUU— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 14, 2020Saturday's front page: Storm Dennis to bring flash flood menace #iweekend pic.twitter.com/GxrsYBfh0T— i newspaper (@theipaper) February 14, 2020Alongside coverage of "Dennis the menace", The Daily Telegraph leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to boost spending after Sajid Javid's resignation as Chancellor.The front page of tomorrow's Telegraph: 'Johnson could rip up Javid rules to cut taxes' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZhqRRSxomt— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 14, 2020Staying with politics, The Independent says Mr Johnson has cancelled a planned trip to the US after sending President Donald Trump into a "furious rage" during a phone call about allowing Huawei a role in the UK's 5G network.Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/XF8VnDpHYF pic.twitter.com/4Ca9v2DV0Z— The Independent (@Independent) February 14, 2020The Times reports that police have been urged to rewrite hate crime rules, with a judge warning the current laws put Britain "in danger of slipping into an Orwellian society".Hate speech policing is Orwellian, warns judge#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendop pic.twitter.com/ab74vEks2W— The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) February 14, 2020A "pioneering" rehabilitation scheme by Durham police has slashed reoffending rates by 15%, according to The Guardian.Guardian front page, Saturday 15 February 2020: Pioneering police scheme slashes reoffending rates pic.twitter.com/LjLuJOFwMG— Guardian news (@guardiannews) February 14, 2020The Financial Times leads with a story on China's offer to build the troubled HS2 network "in five years".Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 15 February https://t.co/YAaHU8H59b pic.twitter.com/J02DubDRmk— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 14, 2020The Daily Mirror says the Duke of York has links with a fashion tycoon who is accused of raping 10 women.Tomorrow's front page: Andrew linked to 2nd tycoon accused of child rapes#tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/XKxv5FwH9v pic.twitter.com/RgkkW7ssoz— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 14, 2020Trains could run 24 hours per day between Edinburgh and Glasgow during November's UN climate summit in the latter city, The Scotsman on Saturday reports.THE SCOTSMAN: Round the clock trains planned for climate summit #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8jdi38GnPW— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 14, 2020Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher has been sexting a woman "behind his wife's back", according to The Sun.Tomorrow's front page: #Strictly champ Kelvin Fletcher sent a string of sexts and X-rated photos to a blonde behind his wife's back https://t.co/bE0jRgaTJR pic.twitter.com/WYag0Rq9XE— The Sun (@TheSun) February 14, 2020And the Daily Star leads with a "breakthrough" in the search for alien life.STAR: ET has phoned home #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/13EMEC5T2Q— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 14, 2020