Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40, her family said in a statement.

The TV presenter took her own life at her new flat in east London.

The family statement said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

“We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

The troubled Love Island star stepped down from presenting the show after she was alleged to have assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton 27, at her then flat in Islington, north London, in December.

She entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court and she was released on bail with conditions that stopped her having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial in March.

Davina McCall was among those paying tribute.

She tweeted: “I’m so so sad to hear about @carolineflack1.

“I don’t even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn’t seem right .”