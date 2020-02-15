Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40 after taking her own life.

The Love Island star was found dead at her new flat in east London on Saturday.

Her family said in a statement: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

“We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

Flack is the fourth person linked to the ITV2 dating programme to have died.

Sophie Gradon, who appeared as a contestant in the show in 2016, was found hanged at her home in 2018 at the age of 32.

Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, who had found her body, went on to hang himself three weeks later. He was 25.

Mike Thalassitis, who appeared in the 2017 series, was 26 when he was found hanged in a park in March last year.

Following the news of Flack’s death, an ITV spokeswoman said: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

“Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

We are absolutely devastated by this tragic news. Caroline was a much loved member of The X Factor family and a huge part of its success over the years. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends. — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) February 15, 2020

And Flack’s former show The X Factor posted a touching tribute on Twitter, saying: “We are absolutely devastated by this tragic news. Caroline was a much loved member of The X Factor family and a huge part of its success over the years. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

The troubled Love Island star stepped down from presenting the current winter series of the show after she was alleged to have assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton 27, at her then flat in Islington, north London, in December.

She entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court and she was released on bail, with conditions that stopped her having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial in March.

Lewis Burton at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in December (Joe Giddens/PA)

A highlights episode of Love Island, called Unseen Bits, that was due to air on Saturday evening on ITV2 was pulled from the schedule.

Channel 4 has also said it will no longer air The Surjury, a new cosmetic surgery-based TV series with Flack as its host.

A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack. Our deepest sympathies go out to Caroline’s family and friends.

“Under the circumstances, we have decided not to broadcast The Surjury.”

Burton, a former professional tennis player, had shared a post declaring his love for Flack on his Instagram Stories on Valentine’s Day.

Along with a picture of the two of them together, he wrote: “Happy valentines, love you.”

Flack had also taken to social media shortly before her death, sharing a collage of pictures of herself with her pet dog on Instagram on Thursday.

Laura Whitmore, who replaced Flack on Love Island for the latest series, tweeted “I’m trying to find the words but I can’t”, followed by a broken heart emoji.

I’m trying to find the words but I can’t 💔 pic.twitter.com/FY3ppLzqsA — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) February 15, 2020

Dermot O’Leary who previously worked alongside Flack on The X Factor, posted a picture of the pair of them together on Instagram.

He said: “Just the worst news. Poor soul. Sending love to hers, and yours. Hold them tight tonight people. X Candles lit.”

TV presenter Davina McCall also tweeted in reaction to the news of Flack’s death.

The Masked Singer star tweeted: “I’m so so sad to hear about @carolineflack1.

“I don’t even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn’t seem right.”

I’m so so sad to hear about @carolineflack1 . I don’t even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn’t seem right . — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) February 15, 2020

Flack’s TV presenting roles have included Gladiators, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! NOW!, The X Factor and The Xtra Factor.

She won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 while paired with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev.

The following year she joined the revival of dating reality show Love Island on ITV2.

She hosted the first five series of the popular programme – one of the most-watched reality shows in the UK in recent years and won a TV Bafta in 2018 – as well as its spin-off programme Aftersun.