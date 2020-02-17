Fundraising appeals have been launched to help those affected by the severe flooding caused by Storm Dennis in South Wales.

In some of the worst-hit areas people were evacuated from their homes by lifeboat and taken to emergency rescue centres after their properties and businesses were devastated by the storm.

Roads remain blocked by floods and landslips but Natural Resources Wales said the severe flood warnings have been downgraded to flood warnings.

Rachel Cox inspecting flood damage in her kitchen in Nantgarw (Ben Birchall/PA)

Local businesses are collecting donations for people who have lost everything and more than a dozen online fundraising appeals have been launched – raising nearly £30,000 in less than 24 hours.

Taff’s Well rugby club opened its doors to offer hot showers, food and drink but since then has become a collection point for essential items, such as toiletries and bedding.

A local building firm was also dropping off a large amount of sand for residents needing sandbags in Treorchy and Pentre.

Residents brought shovels and brushes to help clear away flood water and mud from one street in Treorchy.

Plaid Cymru AM Leanne Wood, who represents the Rhondda in the National Assembly for Wales, said: “The way communities in the Rhondda have pulled together, in adversity, to help those in need, has been absolutely astounding.”

I’ve had dozens of messages from people in the Rhondda who have lost all their possessions. Insurances a luxury if you’re up against it, so please be generous. Rhondda Flooding Relief https://t.co/LzdDtAIAkz — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 17, 2020

And the Labour MP for the Rhondda, Chris Bryant, said: “Seeing the floods devastate our communities is truly heartbreaking.

“Homes and businesses across the Rhondda have been affected by the winds and rain of Storm Dennis and many families will have lost everything.

“We’ve been inundated with offers of support and help. At present the emergency services are advising volunteers to stay safe but will require support in the aftermath.”

The Welsh Hearts charity in Tonypandy is accepting clothes and bedding and the Plaid Cymru offices in Ystrad and Porth are collecting towels, tools and non-perishable food.

Meanwhile, the toogoodtowaste recycling charity in Rhondda Cynon Taf is collecting second-hand furniture.

One local business, Bragdy Twt Lol, also known as The Trefforest Brewery, has been forced to suspend production because of the floods, which have caused at least £10,000 damage.