Gale force winds from Storm Dennis has injured nine people in weather-related car accidents in Germany and caused flooding and power outages elsewhere in northern Europe.

In Trippstadt near Germany’s French border, the driver of a van and his six passengers were injured, some of them severely, when their vehicle ran into a fallen tree on the road on Monday morning.

In Rostock in north-eastern Germany, two people were injured when their car crashed on Sunday into a broken tree on a road, the German news agency dpa reported.

A commuter train with 67 passengers on board also crashed into a tree that had fallen on the tracks in the western German city of Dortmund, but nobody was injured. And in the German city of Hamburg, the city’s famous fish market was flooded for the second time this month.

Water splashes over a ferry pier during a storm surge in Hamburg (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

Further north, strong winds and heavy rain caused flooding, road closures and electricity outages across the Nordic and Baltic regions.

In Norway, more than half a dozen roads were closed. The south-western Denmark city of Kolding was flooded as gale force winds and heavy rain battered the area.

Emergency services in the city on the eastern side of the Jutland peninsula were pumping out water from basements and using sand bags to try to contain the flooding.

In Estonia, some 1,200 households were without electricity, the Baltic News Service reported.

Several ferry crossings between Denmark and Norway were halted because of the storm.