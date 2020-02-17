The Earl of Snowdon, the son of the late Princess Margaret, and his wife the Countess of Snowdon have “amicably agreed” that their marriage has come to an end and will divorce, a spokesman for the couple has said.

The Earl – David Armstrong-Jones – who is known for his high-end furniture company and wife Serena are to separate after more than 25 years of marriage.

A spokesman for the couple said: “The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced.

“They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family.”

The couple wed in October 1993 and have two children Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

The Earl’s mother Margaret, the Queen’s sister, died in 2002 and he became the 2nd Earl of Snowdon following the death of his father the Earl of Snowdon, celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, in 2017.