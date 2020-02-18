Disney is launching a new wedding dress collection inspired by 16 of its own princesses.

The collection features different styles and silhouettes in the style of characters including Ariel, Cinderella, Pocahontas and Tiana.

The collection, in partnership with Allure Bridal, will be launched during New York Bridal Fashion Week in April 2020, with gowns arriving in stores shortly after.

The fashionable wedding dress collection includes 16 styles! 😍 Capturing the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters. Learn more: https://t.co/XdwK8gdyY7 @AllureBridals @KleinfeldBridal #DisneyWeddings pic.twitter.com/YLia6E12NC — Disney Weddings (@DisneyWeddings) February 14, 2020

Allure Bridals chief executive Kelly Crum said: “So many brides grow up admiring their favourite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films.

“Our design team worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns, as each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters know and loved by all of us at Allure and Kleinfeld, as well as our brides.

“We are honoured to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life.”

The 16 gowns will be divided into two different collections.

✨ANNOUNCING✨ Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection, a bridal-wear line inspired by the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters. Here’s a first look at the dress inspired by Belle! #DisneyWeddings Learn more here: https://t.co/XdwK8gdyY7 @AllureBridals @KleinfeldBridal pic.twitter.com/eP4JInGnkW — Disney Weddings (@DisneyWeddings) February 14, 2020

The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection includes nine fantasy gowns available from 1,200 US dollars to 2,500 dollars (approximately £920 – £1,900) in a variety of silhouettes, from ball gown to mermaid train.

A further seven designs will be featured exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York and Toronto. This platinum collection will range from 3,500 dollars to 10,000 dollars (approximately £2,600 – £7,700).

The initial release will include the Tiana Platinum gown, a ball gown covered in vines and blossoms.

Kleinfeld co-owner Mara Urshel said: “We are thrilled that we will carry the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection. This magical line of gowns features exclusive designs perfect for the Disney-inspired bride.”

All gowns will be available in sizes 0 to 30 for both the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum and the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collections.