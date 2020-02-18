President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and pardoning former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik.

President Trump also says he has granted clemency to financier Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty to violating US securities laws.

Kerik served just over three years for tax fraud and lying to the White House.

President Donald Trump talks to the media before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump confirmed the news to reporters before departing for California.

Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption just months after he appeared on reality TV show Celebrity Apprentice.