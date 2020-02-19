Scientists claim to have developed the world’s first “climate-positive” gin using garden peas.

Each 70cl bottle of Nadar, produced by Arbikie Distillery in Angus, avoids more carbon dioxide emissions than it creates, resulting in a total carbon footprint of -1.54kg carbon dioxide equivalent.

This is mainly achieved by turning all useful parts of the peas left after distilling into animal feed.

Arbikie’s master distiller Kirsty Black producing the gin (Abertay University/PA)

During distillation, the leftover pea protein and spent yeast creates a waste product known as pot ale, which can be used to feed animals.

The research team behind the gin is investigating whether pot ale protein can be isolated and consumed by humans.

Arbikie’s master distiller, PhD student Kirsty Black, created the spirit following five years of research at Abertay University and the James Hutton Institute in Scotland.

Her PhD examines the potential of pulses such as peas and beans as an environmentally sustainable feedstock to the brewing and distilling industries.

The team said the environmental performance of the gin is “significantly better” than those distilled from wheat.

Ms Black said the pea gin is flavoured using natural botanicals, lemongrass and citrus leaf.

She added: “At Arbikie, everything we do is dictated by the seasons and our geographical location.

“Year-on-year we see the weather, harvest timings and crop quality change, all highlighting the need to address the climate crisis now.

“By producing the world’s first climate positive gin, we are taking initial steps towards improving our environmental impact, while demonstrating what can be achieved when like-minded researchers and businesses come together.”