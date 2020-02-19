Caroline Flack’s inquest is due to be opened this morning, four days after the television presenter was found dead at her home in east London.

The 40-year-old former Love Island host took her own life.

The hearing at Poplar Coroner’s Court at 10am is expected to be brief, with the coroner likely to adjourn proceedings to allow the police investigation to continue.

Flack’s death, confirmed on Saturday evening, was the latest connected to the ITV2 show and prompted a tidal wave of grief from celebrity friends and members of the public.

Flack stepped down from presenting the current winter series of Love Island after an alleged assault on boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The TV star pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in December and was released on bail.

But she was ordered to stop having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial which had been due to begin in March.

The troubled dating show did not air on Saturday or Sunday as a mark of respect to her family and returned on Monday with a tribute to Flack, who started hosting the programme in 2015.