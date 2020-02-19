A Syrian father and daughter have learned to deal with the horrors of the country’s ongoing civil war by making a game from the sound of bombs.

Abdullah Mohammed taught his daughter Salwa, four, to laugh every time the sound of explosions is heard outside their home in an effort to prevent her from being frightened.

The family were forced to flee their home due to the Syrian civil war, and have taken refuge with Mr Mohammed’s relatives in the border town of Sarmada.

Abdullah ve güzel kızı Selva. Yukarıda durumlarını paylaştığım baba kız. Ve yine tekrar eden o kahredici oyun. Anlamak için Arapça bilmenize gerek yok. pic.twitter.com/wUwKAcLzWE — Mehmet Algan (@alganmehmett) February 16, 2020

In a bid to protect his daughter from the psychological damage of the war, Mr Mohammed turned the noise into a game.

In the video, shared on Twitter by his friend, he says to her: “Is it a plane or an air strike?”

She replies: “An air strike”, before laughing at the noise.

He adds: “It’s funny isn’t it? Yes it’s funny.”