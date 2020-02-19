A family from Tewkesbury has been using an inventive way to get out of home after being cut off by flooding.

Almost a dozen flood warnings are in place along stretches of the River Severn between Tewkesbury and Gloucester in the aftermath of Storm Dennis.

Liz Williams, from Tewkesbury, and her husband Mark have had to use a canoe to get in and out of their property in Walton Cardiff.

Mrs Williams filmed the moment Ella, 16, and Rosie, 14, set off in a boat, to pick up a friend for a pre-arranged sleepover.

Mr Williams told the PA news agency: “They had arranged for her to have a sleepover at ours tonight and didn’t want the floods to stop it!”

Residents in Tewkesbury are nervously waiting to see whether their homes will flood as Gloucestershire braces itself for the worst flooding since 2014.

Some roads have been closed due to flooding and an emergency shelter has been set up at a leisure centre in Gloucester for residents living in high-risk areas of the city.