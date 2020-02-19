HS2 has released new images and designs of its west London station.

Old Oak Common will have six high-speed platforms and eight platforms for conventional trains such as Crossrail and services to Wales and the west of England.

The platforms will be linked by a bridge while the station concourse will be built under a vast roof inspired by the site’s industrial heritage.

The station will provide an interchange for up to 250,000 passengers per day, according to HS2 Ltd.

The station will feature a vast roof over the concourse (HS2 Ltd/PA)

Preparation work at Old Oak Common has been ongoing since 2017, with 32,000 cubic metres of former rail depot sheds and outbuildings cleared.

The site will soon be handed over to Balfour Beatty Vinci Systra JV, who were awarded the contract last September to build the station.

The updated designs are part of HS2 Ltd’s planning submissions to the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation.

Matthew Botelle, HS2’s stations director, said: “Significant progress is already being made at Old Oak Common with site clearance ready for station construction to start.

“The Schedule 17 submission is the next step in HS2’s delivery of a world class railway, with landmark station architecture designed with future passengers in mind.

“HS2 will transform Old Oak Common, and will be the key to unlocking thousands of new jobs and homes around what will be the UK’s best connected transport hub.”

HS2 was originally due to use Euston as its London terminus when it begins operating, with trains to and from the station running through Old Oak Common.

But delays in carrying out the required work at Euston mean Old Oak Common could be used as the terminus for up to a decade under latest plans.