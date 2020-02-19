Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent and Chance The Rapper are among the stars who have paid tribute to rapper Pop Smoke, who has died at the age of 20.

The up-and-coming star was reportedly shot and killed in what appeared to be a home invasion robbery.

The death of the musician, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was confirmed by his record label, Republic Records.

We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together. pic.twitter.com/nVnv9ESZOs — Republic Records (@RepublicRecords) February 19, 2020

A statement on Twitter said: “We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10.

“Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together.”

Minaj wrote on Instagram: “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.

50 Cent tweeted: “No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P,” while Chance The Rapper said: “Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh.”

No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P pic.twitter.com/5Ej7ZHTc10 — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

The rapper was at a home in the Hollywood Hills when he was gunned down by men in masks and hoodies, US website TMZ reported.

He released his breakout record Welcome to the Party in 2019. It featured on his first mixtape Meet the Woo.

He was due to play a string of shows in the UK in April.

He was also on the bill for Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park in July.