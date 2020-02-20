There is a threat of “significant flooding” in northern England, as heavy rain continues to fall on already flooded and saturated ground.

The Environment Agency (EA) warned of worsening conditions across the Pennines and parts of Yorkshire, and said that ongoing river flooding remains “probable” for the English-Welsh border around the River Severn for the rest of the week.

The body said that England has already received 144% of its average February rainfall, and record river levels have been broken on the Colne, Ribble, Calder, Aire, Trent, Severn, Wye, Lugg, and Derwent.

Director of incident management Caroline Douglass has warned people to be “aware of their flood risk”.

She said: “This is the third weekend we have seen exceptional river levels and stormy weather, and with the effects of climate change, we need to prepare for more frequent periods of extreme weather like this.”

The EA predictions were echoed by the Met Office, who have forecast another deluge across northern regions and parts of England in the coming days.

We currently have 10 flood warnings in force in Yorkshire. Please check your flood risk online and take action if you are at risk. We will continue to monitor the forecast as heavy rainfall is expected over the coming days https://t.co/yFyKafiIqk #floodaware — Environment Agency – Yorkshire & North East (@EnvAgencyYNE) February 20, 2020

Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind remain in place throughout the week in the north of the UK.

A total of 91 flood warnings remained in place across England and Wales on Thursday afternoon, alongside six threat-to-life severe flood warnings.

The more extreme warnings were all near the English Welsh border, around the rivers Severn, Wye, and Lugg, where people have already experienced flooding.

There are also 154 flood alerts.

Met Office forecaster Grahame Madge said: “There is still heavy rain in the forecast, and some of this will be falling on areas already affected by flooding.”

Overnight, a new weather front will bring rain to parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, and will move south towards the Lake District and the North Pennines by morning.

Mr Madge explained: “The yellow warning is in place from Sheffield to North Yorkshire and beyond.

“We are expecting 20-30mm of rain widely across that area, with as much as 60-80mm in some places.”

Here's a look at the last couple of hours of rainfall radar data. We focus in on a band of heavy #rain moving eastwards across southern England, seen here as a line of bright rain echos. Check it out 👇 pic.twitter.com/vB35FbLdab — Met Office (@metoffice) February 20, 2020

Capel Curig in Snowdonia, north Wales, has had the highest rainfall of the last day, with 80mm falling in the 24 hours to 10am.

Levens Hall, in Cumbria, was subjected to 55.2mm of rain, and Morecambe, Lancashire, got 51.6mm over the same period.

One of the main rail routes between England and Scotland was blocked on Thursday as a result of the flooding.

The West Coast Main Line had to be shut between Carlisle and Lancaster at around 7.50am after the recent downpours.

The line reopened fully shortly after 10am but services from London Euston and Birmingham to Edinburgh and Glasgow were affected.

Several lines in Wales remain closed due to the weather, including Aberdare to Pontypridd; Ebbw Vale Town to Cardiff Central; Abergavenny to Hereford; and Blaenau Ffestiniog to Llandudno.

Meanwhile, fundraising efforts have continued for those affected by the floods, with multiple communities in Wales starting collections.

On Wednesday, Good Omens actor Michael Sheen launched a campaign to raise money for affected communities in Wales, raising half of its £10,000 goal within the first five hours.