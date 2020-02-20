A mocked-up jokey text exchange between Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi has been shared by the Sussex Royal Twitter account.

In the video the royal tells the musician he is “livin’ on a prayer” as they arrange to meet in London.

The pair will meet at a music studio when the musician records a single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation, which supports an international multi-sport event for injured or sick military personnel.

The song, titled Unbroken, will be recorded in the same Abbey Road Studios room where The Beatles recorded many of their albums.

In the faked video, which was shared on the duke’s official Instagram page, the musician messages the royal saying: “Hey Harry, how’s it going?”

The duke then replies: “Hey! I’m good! Just livin’ on a prayer…

“What’s up?”

Bon Jovi replies: “I’m in London on February 28 and have an idea… #Invictus.”

A later message from the royal tells him “don’t expect me to sing… BUT I’ll give it a shot”.

The song aims to shine a light on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder and will be on the album Bon Jovi 2020.

The charity song will feature the Invictus Games Choir and will be released in March in support of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The Invictus Games is a sports competition for injured service personnel (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Invictus Games Choir, which is managed by the Help For Heroes charity, is made up of wounded and sick veterans and serving military personnel.

The first Invictus Games was staged by Harry in 2014.

The pair will meet at the studios on February 28 and Bon Jovi will talk Harry through his work with the choir before it is performed for him.

After the performance the duke will meet members of the Choir, as well as previous competitors from the Invictus Games.