Detectives have named two stabbing victims killed during a street fight which broke out after robbers smashed their way into a cannabis factory.

West Midlands Police said 19-year-old Khuzaimah Douglas, from the Moseley area of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene of the double murder in Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill, near Dudley.

The second victim, who died in hospital, was 36-year-old local man Waseem Ramzan.

Both men suffered serious injuries in the early hours of Thursday and post-mortem examinations are taking place to confirm the precise cause of their deaths.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, and he has now been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police forensic tent in Wilson Road, near Pensnett Road, after two men were killed in the early hours of Thursday (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Police received several 999 calls shortly after 3.30am from people reporting a group of men trying to force entry to a house in Pensnett Road.

A fight then spilled out on to the street, during which the victims were stabbed, while a cannabis factory was later uncovered at a property on Pensnett Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Munro, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’ve been working throughout the night to take witness statements and seize CCTV. It’s helped us get a clearer understanding of what’s gone on.

“We believe around seven men attacked an address in which cannabis was being cultivated and were confronted by people who were inside the address.

“We’re working to identify who was involved and we’re making good progress.”

Police staff cover broken windows of a property on Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill, after the murder inquiry was launched (Matthew Cooper/PA)

DCI Munro added: “People may have witnessed the disorder, people or vehicles leaving the scene, or seen something suspicious. We need them to get in touch as every piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial.

“I’d also like to hear from any motorists who were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage as they also may have recorded something important.”

Dudley Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Sally Bourner, added: “Our thoughts are with the families of two men who have tragically lost their lives. We have specially trained Family Liaison Officers working with them to offer support.

“This is an awful incident and we recognise the wider impact it can have on our communities. But what I would say is that we believe this address was deliberately targeted, it was not a random attack.

“In the immediate term, local officers are providing reassurance in the area and people should have seen an increase in patrols. Longer term we are working with partners including the council, health, education and charities to tackle violent crime and the root causes of violence.”