Evacuees released from a two-week coronavirus quarantine centre have described the experience as “hard” but praised staff for looking after them.

More than 100 people flown out of the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak were leaving a UK training centre on Sunday for the first time in 14 days.

One man said it was a “fantastic” feeling to be released from Kents Hill Park training and conference centre in Milton Keynes.

Some 118 people were being released, with guests holding backpacks and suitcases pictured getting taxis.

The group, who were brought back to Britain earlier this month on a repatriation flight from Wuhan, included around 10 children and a family of four.

Paul Walkinshaw, from Manchester, left with his wife Lihong, having been on holiday visiting her parents in the city of Shiyan for Chinese New Year when family members contacted them and told them about the virus outbreak.

Speaking to reporters as he left the centre on Sunday morning, he said: “It feels fantastic to leave although it feels weird not having to wear a mask and gloves in public.

“The first 48 hours were hard when we were confined to our rooms, after that it was fine.”

The 39-year-old praised “friendly” staff and the local community for their support and said he was looking forward to sleeping in his own bed again.

“The first thing I’m going to do when I get home is sleep in my own bed.”

Another evacuee, whose name was given as Sadiqi, said they had been looked after “brilliantly”.

“Since we’ve been quarantined, we’ve been treated brilliantly.

“It was definitely hard at first (inside the quarantine) but it is just what it is. It was just one of those things.”

It comes as dozens of evacuees from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship spent their first night quarantined at Arrowe Park hospital on the Wirral.

Thirty-two people, who spent more than two weeks trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan, arrived in Merseyside on Saturday evening.

Some of the group – reportedly made up of 30 Britons and two Irish nationals – made gestures from their coaches as they arrived at the Merseyside facility on Saturday evening – one forming a heart symbol with her hands and another an OK signal.

All of those who arrived at Arrowe Park tested negative to having Covid-19 before flying back to the UK.

This is the second batch of evacuees staying in Merseyside following the hosting of 83 British nationals earlier in February and a health official said they now have a “blueprint” for how to handle the new arrivals.

But honeymooner Alan Steele, who is among those staying there with his wife, vented his frustrations with the facilities, complaining things were broken and that the food was cold.

Posting on Facebook on Sunday morning, he wrote: “Supposedly 2nd fresh breakfasts turned up also cold. who the f–k organised this and as they had 80 odd 2 weeks b4 would have thought could manage such a simple task as 32 ppl.” (sic)

It is understood some British nationals who are part of the Diamond Princess crew opted to remain.

Since being kept on board the cruise liner in the port of Yokohama, more than 600 passengers and crew have been infected.

British couple David and Sally Abel, from Northamptonshire, who were were on the cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary, have both been diagnosed with pneumonia and relatives complained they had been moved to a “prison-like” hospital in Japan.

The death toll in mainland China from Covid-19 has risen by 97 to 2,442, Chinese health authorities said.

In a bid to help stop the spread of the virus in the UK, the health service is piloting home testing for where NHS staff, including nurses and paramedics, will visit people in their own homes.