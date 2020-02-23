Iranian hardliners have won all 30 parliament seats in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported.

Former Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, a leading contender for the post of parliamentary speaker, was the top winner in Tehran with more than 1.2 million votes.

Officials have still not released any figures for voter turnout, which is widely seen as a measure of how Iranians view the country’s embattled theocratic government.

A low turnout could signal widespread dissatisfaction with Iran’s clerical rulers and the system they preside over. Iranian officials usually release turnout figures a day after elections.

The official IRNA news agency said ballot counting had come to an end, with 201 out of 208 constituencies decided. The seven relatively small constituencies will be decided in a run-off election later in April.

Earlier, Iran’s supreme leader accused the country’s enemies of spreading “propaganda” over the coronavirus threat in an attempt to dissuade people from voting.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran (Handout/AP)

A range of crises has beset Iran in the past year, including widespread anti-government protests in November and US sanctions piling pressure on the plunging economy.

In remarks from his office in Tehran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed the “negative propaganda” of Iran’s enemies for trying to discourage people from voting.

“Their media did not ignore the tiniest opportunity for discouraging people and resorting to the pretext of diseases and the virus,” he said.

Iran reported its first case of the virus two days before the national polls, and eight deaths from the illness since then – the highest death toll from the virus outside of China.

Iran has confirmed 43 cases in total in at least four different cities, including the capital, Tehran, where some pharmacies have already run out of masks and hand sanitiser.

Schools were shut down in Tehran and four other cities for two days to prevent the spread of the virus. Authorities have also suspended football matches and stopped shows in cinemas and other venues.