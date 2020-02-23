A major search is under way to locate a man who is believed to have been scaling Ben Nevis.

Tomas Gafrik, from Slovakia, was last heard of on Thursday morning when he posted a short film of himself on social media.

His position was just above Half Way Lochan on the UK’s highest mountain.

Twenty seven team members plus 12 other mountain rescuers from other teams and Rescue 151 have been searching for a… Posted by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team on Sunday, February 23, 2020

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) has been searching for the man since Sunday morning, including 27 of its own members, 12 from other groups and a helicopter.

LMRT posted: “His intention after going up Ben Nevis was to visit the ‘fjords’ in this area so we need to check if he has been seen since in case the search on the Ben is a wild goose chase.”

The rescue team added forecasts for Ben Nevis on Monday predict 50-80mph winds with extensive heavy snow which will “make any search around summits extremely difficult”.