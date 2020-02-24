Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions with snow falling across parts of the country and weather warnings in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow across most of Scotland which is valid until 10pm on Monday, warning of “significant” snowfall on higher routes.

Transport Scotland said there may be disruption to travel during rush-hour, particularly in the Central Belt.

Snow has been falling on routes including the A7 at Mosspaul and A75 at Gretna, while the A78, A702 and M8 are also affected.

❄️WEATHER UPDATE⌚️07:20 Snowy across certain areas of the network – the #A7 at Mosspaul and the #A75 at Gretna Please take care when out and about pic.twitter.com/H1hPHbswKb — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 24, 2020

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We are being advised by the Met Office to expect significant amounts of snowfall across much of Scotland overnight and into Monday morning, in particular in the Central Belt during rush-hour, so there is potential for people’s journeys to be disrupted.

“As always, we ask that people check for the very latest information before heading off on their journeys, drive to the conditions and follow any Police Scotland travel advice.

“People can check Traffic Scotland’s travel service which will give details of what’s happening on the trunk road network, allowing them to plan ahead as necessary.

“Other modes of transport – ferries, trains and flights – may also be disrupted, so we ask people to check with their operators before setting out.”

Forecasters warn that the snow may cause travel delays on roads and leave some vehicles stranded, while there may also be delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

The Met Office warning states: “Across the south of the warning area, snow may turn to rain during the afternoon, but further north, and especially on higher routes above 200 metres, significant accumulations of snow may occur during the afternoon and evening.

“Here, 2 to 5cm snow is likely above 100 to 200 metres, whilst above 300 metres 10 to 20cm snow may build up.”

It comes after falling ice and snow forced the closure of the Queensferry Crossing for the first time earlier this month.

Operator Amey shut the £1.35 billion bridge over the Forth on the night of Monday February 10 amid severe weather and concerns for safety.

Up to eight vehicles were damaged as a result of the ice falls.

A @metoffice yellow #BeAware warning for snow from 3am tomorrow has been issued. Plan ahead with @policescotland travel advice and follow @trafficscotlandRead more here: https://t.co/HA4Vb7yszi pic.twitter.com/kiNfbhcrJS — Transport Scotland (@transcotland) February 23, 2020

It was deemed the bridge was safe to reopen at 10.45am on Wednesday February 12.

Inspector Greg Dinnie, from Police Scotland, said: “We are advising motorists who will be travelling in the areas affected by the weather warning to travel with caution; potential snow and disruption is expected, particularly on higher ground.

“Be prepared to slow down and drive at speeds that are appropriate for the conditions. Plan your journey in advance, allow extra time and make sure that your vehicle is adequately prepared.

“You can keep up to date with weather and road information by following the Met Office and Transport Scotland on social media.”