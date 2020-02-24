The body of a young teenage boy has been found in the River Wear following a major search operation for a missing 13-year-old.

Specialists from Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue joined police, fire officers and the police helicopter in the search near Bishop Auckland, County Durham on Sunday night.

A Durham Police spokeswoman said: “Sadly, the body of a teenager was found in the river this morning.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but it is believed to be the body of a 13-year-old boy.

“His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this tragic time.”

The spokeswoman said the boy’s death was not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Earlier, the force had urged people not to join the search as conditions near the river were treacherous.

Before the body was found, the force tweeted: “We are aware of a number of people who are planning to go to the Bishop Auckland area this morning to assist in the search.

“Conditions near the river are particularly hazardous and we would request people stay away from the area for their own safety.”