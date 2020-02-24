Donald Trump mispronounced the name one of India’s most beloved athletes during a welcome rally in Ahmedabad.

The US president was addressing more than 100,000 people at the start of a 36-hour visit to the country, when he spoke about India’s love of cricket in the world’s largest cricket stadium.

But in referencing Sachin Tendulkar, who racked up 100 centuries in Tests and One Day Internationals for India before retiring in 2013, Mr Trump mispronounced the Little Master’s first name.

“This is the country where your people cheer on some of the world’s greatest cricket players, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli,” he said, pronouncing the batsman’s name “Soo-chin” rather than “Sat-chin”.

The crowd did not seem to mind, loudly cheering the mention of their hero.

Earlier, Mr Trump visited a former home of independence leader Mohandas Gandhi, and capped his whirlwind day with a sunset tour of the Taj Mahal.