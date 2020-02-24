A man intentionally drove a car into a crowd of people watching a Carnival procession in a small German town, injuring dozens of people including children, police said.

The driver was arrested, but police could not immediately provide details about the man’s motivations for crashing into the Carnival procession in Volksmarsen, 175 miles south-west of Berlin.

“We are working on the assumption that it was a deliberate act,” police spokesman Henning Hinn said, but added that further details of the driver’s motives were not yet known.

Mr Hinn said that “there were several dozen injured, among them some seriously and sadly also children.”

Some of the injuries were life-threatening, he said.

Emergency responders set up a makeshift clinic in a town pharmacy to treat casualties with minor injuries, the regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported.

Witnesses said the car drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, according to the paper.

Video from the scene showed a silver Mercedes with local licence plates on a pavement, its front windshield badly smashed and its hazard lights blinking, while emergency crews walked by.

Forensic experts could be seen taking photos and measurements around the crashed car, walking around fragments of carnival costumes that littered the ground.

The crash came amid the height of Germany’s celebration of carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

Police and rescue workers stand next to the scene of the accident in Volkmarsen, central Germany (Uwe Zucchi/dpa via AP)

Volkmarsen, which has a population of 7,000, is east of Duesseldorf, near Kassel.

Police in Western Hesse state tweeted that all other carnival parades in the state on Monday were ended after the crash as a precaution.

Police shut down the area to allow emergency crews to deal with the crash.

Police said they could not immediately provide further details and urged people not to spread “unconfirmed reports”.