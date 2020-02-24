The widow of Kobe Bryant has sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed her husband and their 13-year-old daughter last month.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions on January 26 and should have aborted the flight.

Pilot Ara Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the crash.

Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa (LM Otero/AP)

The lawsuit was filed as a public memorial service for Bryant, his daughter and all the victims was being held at the arena where the NBA superstar played most of his career.