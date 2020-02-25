President Donald Trump has called his trip to India “unforgettable”, “extraordinary” and an expression of “love” as he delivered a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their bilateral talks.

President Trump announced that India has signed a deal to purchase more than three billion US dollars (£2.3 billion) of advanced military equipment, including helicopters.

And he said the two leaders made progress on what he describes as a “comprehensive trade deal” after talks.

President Trump also said he and First Lady Melania Trump “have been awed by the majesty of India” and will ”always remember the magnificent welcome” they received upon their arrival.

Mr Modi, meanwhile, says the two had a productive exchange on issues including defence cooperation, energy and technology and said talks will continue.

He said that he and President Trump have now met five times over the past eight months and said ties between the two nations is the “most important partnership of the 21st century”.

US President Donald Trump offers floral respects at the Gandhi memorial (Alex Brandon/AP)

Earlier, President Trump and his wife tossed colourful flower petals on a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi during a wreath laying ceremony.

The two scooped handfuls of the petals, having removed their shoes in a sign of respect.

The memorial is at Raj Ghat where the independence leader was cremated after his assassination in 1948.

President Trump also signed a guest book and was presented with a bust of Gandhi as Indian music played on a loudspeaker.

They ended the visit planting a tree at the site.