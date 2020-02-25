UK holidaymakers have expressed concern about visiting countries affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Here are seven key questions about travellers’ rights answered:

– What is the latest Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice?

It is advising against all but essential travel to mainland China and parts of South Korea.

A sign for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Johnny Green/PA)

– What does that mean for people with future bookings?

Travel insurance policies are likely to cover non-refundable costs such as flights and accommodation.

– Can I still visit those areas?

Travelling to a region against Government advice risks invalidating travel insurance.

– What about other countries?

The FCO is not advising against travel to any other country or region as a result of coronavirus.

– Are flights still operating?

Despite coronavirus cases being confirmed in dozens of countries, airlines are generally still operating as normal.

A Ryanair plane (Niall Carson/PA)

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair are continuing to serve Italy from the UK, for example.

– What if I don’t want to travel because of the virus?

Holidaymakers who choose not to travel risk losing their money for flights, hotels and pre-booked excursions if they were booked on a non-refundable basis.

– Can I claim on my travel insurance?

The Association of British Insurers says travel insurance “is not designed to cover disinclination to travel where the FCO advice has not changed to advise against travel”.