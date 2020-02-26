Kate got on her marks and William took the wheel of a digger on Wednesday as Harry’s swansong as a senior royal got under way.

The Duchess of Cambridge channelled the Green Goddess look pioneered by TV keep-fit expert Diana Moran during the 1980s at a SportsAid event in London while William needed a steady hand as he controlled a digger during a visit to Nottinghamshire.

The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, prepared to exit as a senior royal with some of his final engagements before his new life of financial independence with the Duchess of Sussex in Canada.

The Duchess of Cambridge gets on her marks (Yui Mok/PA)

She raced against para-athlete sprinter Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker and heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, during the SportsAid event (Yui Mok/PA)

The duchess was quick off the blocks (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate smiles during a short race (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate’s outfit was similar to the look inspired by 1980s TV fitness guru the Green Goddess, seen here with Frank Bruno (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate also watched some judo (Yui Mok/PA)

With a group of @TeamSportsAid athletes past and present The Duchess of Cambridge joined young athletes taking part in a series of track and field activities #SupportTheNext pic.twitter.com/9QGWMb9qx1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2020

She learned about taekwondo from Great Britain’s Lutalo Muhammad (Yui Mok/PA)

She kept a safe distance from a pole vaulting pole during the SportsAid event … (Yui Mok/PA)

Before posing for a team photo (Yui Mok/PA)

William went for hi-vis orange as he operated an asphalt paver during a visit to the Tarmac National Skills and Safety Park in Nottinghamshire (Jacob King/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge picked up some tips on the excavator simulator (Jacob King/PA)

He manoeuvred the vehicle during his visit (Jacob King/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to the Beacon Project, a day centre which gives support to the homeless, excluded and marginalised in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, took part in a sustainable tourism summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)