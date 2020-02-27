Residents in flood-hit Ironbridge faced further trauma on Thursday, with defences already buckling under the strain.

A yellow weather warning was issued for much of the Midlands including the River Severn in Shropshire.

Police warned people in the Wharfage to leave their homes and businesses.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

It was a similar story in Snaith, East Riding of Yorkshire, where locals have criticised the lack of help they have received from the authorities.

(Richard McCarthy/PA)

(Richard McCarthy/PA)

(Richard McCarthy/PA)

(Richard McCarthy/PA)

Elsewhere, floodwater surrounded Worcester city centre.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

Meanwhile, there were wintry scenes after snow fell in County Durham and Northumberland.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)