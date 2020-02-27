A man has been charged with murder over a seafront road crash in which three men were hit by a BMW.

Police had been called to a report of a large group of people fighting on Brighton seafront on December 1 last year.

Suel Miguel Monteiro Delgado, 20, from Crawley, who was described as a “beloved son, brother and friend” by his family, suffered serious head injuries in the crash and died in hospital.

Suel Miguel Monteiro Delgado died following the incident (Sussex Police/PA)

Two other men, aged 18 and 22, were badly injured and they were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The BMW X6 car was later found abandoned nearby, police said.

A large area of Marine Parade was cordoned off while officers investigated the incident, and detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team launched a murder investigation named Operation Danebridge.

On Thursday, Sussex Police announced a 33-year-old man has been charged over the incident.

The area was sealed off by police following the incident on December 1 (@HLOBlog/PA)

Iftekhar Khondaker, of Caithness Road, Mitcham, is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He is currently in custody and is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mr Delgado’s family paid tribute to him following his death, saying in a statement: “Suel was a beloved son, brother and friend. He always took care of his family and he will be sadly missed.”