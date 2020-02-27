This month is already the second wettest February on record, according to the Met Office.

Total average rainfall across the UK from February 1 to 25 was 179.3mm – more than the 175.2mm measured in 2002, which was previously ranked as the second wettest February.

Whether this month stands a chance of becoming the wettest ever February on record is unclear, however.

The figure to beat is 193.4mm, which was set in February 1990.

Four more days of data – Feb 26 to 29 – will need to be combined with the current total of 179.3mm before the Met Office can publish a provisional figure for the entire month.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to arrive in the UK on Friday as part of a weather system that has been named Storm Jorge by the Spanish meteorological service.

Rain warnings for parts of Wales and northern England have been issued, with 60-80mm possible over the highest ground.

The Met Office’s rainfall statistics date back to 1862.

They show that the lowest February rainfall on record is 9.1mm in 1932.

The figure for February 1862 – the oldest available – is 32.0mm, which currently ranks as the eleventh driest February on record.