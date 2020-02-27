Schools have been issued with advice on coronavirus by Health Protection Scotland (HPS).

The guidance was sent out on Thursday as two more people were diagnosed with the infection in England – taking the total to 15.

The outbreak of this strain of coronavirus, known as Covid-19, started in the Chinese city of Wuhan earlier this month.

"As of 6am GVA time this morning, 🇨🇳 has reported a total of 78,630 #COVID19 cases to WHO, incl. 2747 deaths.But as you know, it’s what is happening in the rest of the 🌍 that is now our greatest concern. Outside 🇨🇳, there are 3474 cases in 44 countries & 54 deaths"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 27, 2020

It has since killed 2,747 people in the country, according to the World Health Organisation.

The guidance was sent to directors of education in local authorities to prep staff on preventing the spread of infections, courses of action if staff or pupils become unwell and resources on hygiene techniques.

Schools will also be advised on how to deal with people returning from affected areas, similar to what has already been released to the public.

Colleges and universities also received the guidance, along with independent schools.

Education Secretary John Swinney says Scotland is ‘well prepared’ to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak (Jane Barlow/PA)

Education Secretary John Swinney said: “This guidance has been circulated to schools, colleges, universities and early learning and childcare providers in Scotland following general guidance on basic preventative measures against coronavirus issued earlier in the month.

“Advice to people returning from affected countries will depend on which regions they have visited and will be updated as the situation changes, so we’re asking members of the public to stay up to date with the latest health and travel advice.

“We are well-prepared for an outbreak in Scotland but the public also has a vital role to play in helping us contain any positive cases by keeping themselves informed and following basic hygiene precautions such as hand-washing and covering their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.”

There have still not been any confirmed cases in Scotland of the virus, although the Scottish Government and NHS expect diagnoses to come, with preparation work already being carried out.