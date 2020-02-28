The impact of the coronavirus on major events and the global economy leads almost every national paper on Friday.

“Virus panic”, screams the Daily Mirror, touching on stock market falls and rushes on buying medical goods and groceries.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph lead on the possibility of major events being cancelled due to the virus.

The Times 28/2/20Muying Shi, a 37-year-old London teacher, in Wuhan where she lost both of her parents to coronavirus. Her father died of the illness on February 15. Her mother 5 days later. Photo : Mirrorpix#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #coronavirus @thetimes pic.twitter.com/Z6fva2ZLV5 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) February 27, 2020

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Major events in doubt as coronavirus fears grow’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Nb6xLUmZyV — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 27, 2020

The i also says the outbreak poses a “shutdown threat to Britain”, while The Independent says it is just “a matter of time” before the disease spreads throughout the UK.

Friday's front page: Virus outbreak poses shutdown threat to Britain#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CGAImDb9Bt — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 27, 2020

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: ‘A matter of time’ before virus spreads in UK #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/p9cW56KxIi — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 27, 2020

The Guardian reports the virus could prove as damaging to the global economy as the 2008 financial crisis.

Guardian front page, Friday 28 February 2020: Coronavirus 'may be as damaging to world economy as 2008 crisis' pic.twitter.com/7vkeaDy5LV — Guardian news (@guardiannews) February 27, 2020

And the Financial Times says the virus has triggered the worst run on stock markets since that time.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 28 February https://t.co/KUVh01rILJ pic.twitter.com/SRjJ3qMtib — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 27, 2020

“It’s in your hands”, says The Sun, carrying a warning for Britons to be mindful of hygiene in the face of the disease.

Tomorrow's front page: Brits warned to protect themselves from coronavirus simply by washing their hands as outbreak reaches ‘decisive moment’https://t.co/A5kPTKhv1O pic.twitter.com/8pLG5qmg6s — The Sun (@TheSun) February 27, 2020

And Metro tells the story of a man told to wait near ill patients in hospital despite fearing he had coronavirus.

In other topics, the Daily Mail leads with Canada saying it will not pay Harry and Meghan’s security bill.

The Daily Express says Boris Johnson is issuing warnings to the EU ahead of Brexit trade talks.

And the Daily Star says Jeremy Kyle has vowed to make a comeback.