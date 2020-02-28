A boat filled with guests at Walt Disney World in Florida had to be evacuated after it took on water.

No one was hurt in the incident, and the passengers on board the Jungle Cruise boat got off the vessel safely after firefighters at the resort were called to the scene, according to Disney World officials.

The attraction was opened a short time later. Disney officials did not say how many passengers were on the boat or what caused it to take on water.

Passengers on a Jungle Cruise boat stand on seats after the vessel took on water (Matthew Vince via AP)

A photo posted on Twitter by a passenger showed other passengers standing on seats with water covering the boat’s bottom. Another photo showed what looked like a Disney employee standing in knee-deep water on the partially submerged boat.

“Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times!” tweeted Matthew Vince.

The safari-themed boat ride features animatronic animals.