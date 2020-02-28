The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wales, as two more were identified in England – bringing the total number in the UK to 19.

On Friday morning, chief medical officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton confirmed a person had been diagnosed with the virus after travelling back to Wales from Italy.

Update on #coronavirus: Two further patients in England have tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total number of cases in England to 17. Following confirmed cases in Northern Ireland and Wales, the total number of UK cases is 19. ▶️https://t.co/oN7CSnsr8Q pic.twitter.com/Bs9hcUZMUQ — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) February 28, 2020

He said: “I can confirm that one patient in Wales has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

“All appropriate measures to provide care for the individual and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“I can also confirm that the patient had travelled back to Wales from northern Italy, where the virus was contracted.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents.”

The Department of Health confirmed two further cases of coronavirus in England.

Both English patients contracted the virus in Iran, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said.

The total number of cases in England is now at 17, and the first case in Northern Ireland was confirmed on Thursday.