THE first case of coronavirus in Wales has been confirmed this morning.

Chief Medical Officer for the Welsh Government, Dr Frank Atherton, announced that a patient in Wales has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The patient travelled back from Northern Italy where the virus was contracted.

Dr Atherton said: “I can confirm that one patient in Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

“All appropriate measures to provide care for the individual and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“I can also confirm that the patient had travelled back to Wales from Northern Italy, where the virus was contracted.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

Following more confirmed cases in England and Northern Ireland, the total number of people tested positive with the virus in the UK is 19.

To protect patient confidentiality, no further details regarding the individual has been released.

Novel Coronavirus, a new strain of coronavirus first identified in Wuhan City, was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization last month.

Typical symptoms include fever and a cough that may progress to a severe pneumonia causing shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild, though the virus can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people, and those with existing health conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and chronic lung disease.

For updated information regarding the coronavirus in Wales, visit://phw.nhs.wales/