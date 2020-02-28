Those in close contact with a woman diagnosed with Covid-19 have been traced and notified, according to health authorities in Ireland.

She had flown from northern Italy to Dublin Airport before continuing her journey by land, reportedly using public transport.

It is understood she has been treated at home.

Coronavirus update: in Northern Ireland, one test result for coronavirus (COVID-19) is presumptive positive. pic.twitter.com/LBkv7GG4PV — Public Health Agency (@publichealthni) February 27, 2020

Irish health chief Dr John Cuddihy said: “Each of the stages of this person’s journey have been identified and all relevant contacts in all of those stages of transport have been contacted (and) traced.”

People who sat within two rows of the woman on the plane from northern Italy to Dublin were contacted.

She followed advice in reporting concerns to a GP and “self-isolated” at home while awaiting the results of testing.

Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Cuddihy, who is the head of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, held a news conference in Dublin to provide details of Ireland’s preparedness to tackle the virus.

Dr Holohan said they were depending on an individual with symptoms travelling back from an affected area identifying themselves, contacting the local health authorities, and that was what had happened in this particular case.

Public health protocols, similar to those used to respond to previous incidents of pandemic influenza – Sars and Mers – have been in place since January and are operating effectively, the officials added.

The positive result has been sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification.

A special unit has been established at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for isolating those suffering from the virus but the health authorities were unable to confirm where the individual is being treated.

Aer Lingus confirmed the person from Northern Ireland infected with Covid-19 travelled with the airline to Dublin airport.

In a statement, the operator said: “Aer Lingus can confirm that the patient in Northern Ireland who has been diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus travelled with the airline from northern Italy to Dublin.

“Aer Lingus is co-operating fully with the HSE in relation to the Covid-19 developments and is liaising with the Department of Foreign Affairs, other government departments and the relevant authorities as required.

“Aer Lingus will continue to assess the situation based on the guidance received.”

Health Minister Simon Harris praised the work of staff at Dublin Airport (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Friday, Ireland’s Health Minister met environmental health officers at Dublin Airport who are providing information on coronavirus to people flying into the country.

Simon Harris said staff are providing “useful and practical information”.

The Republic’s National Public Health Emergency Team has been planning for this scenario since January, he added.

Mr Harris urged people to get information on coronavirus from public health experts rather than unofficial sources as he warned about spreading misinformation online.

He said: “I would also make the point that it’s really important people get their information from reputable public health sources.

“Certainly on my phone, I have received many messages from people saying ‘X hospital is in lock-down’ or videos going up on Twitter with false information.

“The World Health Organisation has identified the spread of misinformation as one of the greatest challenges in beating this virus so it’s really important we do what we should do here and listen to our public health experts.”

Asked why the Irish Government would not confirm how the patient travelled from Dublin Airport to her home in Northern Ireland, Mr Harris said they are following “best public health practice”.

He said: “We are protecting patient confidentiality and we are operating in accordance with World Health Organisation guidelines.

“So this isn’t something we are doing unilaterally, this is best international practice.”

Mr Harris added: “It’s not my job to feed the curiosity of people in relation to a patient’s journey.

“What is my job, and what is the job of people from a public health perspective, is to reassure people of this – that if you came into close contact with the person with Covid-19 you have been contacted and you heard the HSE say that very clearly today.

“I actually think considering this was a case that only became known of last night, the fact that early this morning they were able to say anybody who came in close contact had been contacted is a real source of reassurance.”

Mr Harris said the public has been provided with “categorical information”.

He added: “At the start of the first case on the island of Ireland I will always follow the advice of public health experts and doctors not, quite frankly, the advice or curiosity of somebody else.”

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “The protocols have been updated recently in relation to Covid-19 but they are protocols and algorithms that we have been using and operationalising for many years.

“If it’s necessary to give more information in a particular instance we are more than willing to do that, and we have done that for things like measles, but there was no need to do that in this instance.

“We want to reassure people again – if you have not been contacted by someone from Public Health in the last 12 to 15 hours you can stop worrying.

“You have not been in contact with this case. That’s as much reassurance we can give anybody.”