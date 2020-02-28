A rogue swan was escorted back to its pond by police after running amok on a road in north Belfast.

Sinead Mackie, 36, who filmed the incident, said it had “made her day”.

She told the PA news agency: “The swan was actually walking up the Antrim Road on its own first.

😂😂😂😂 Posted by Sinead Mackie on Friday, February 28, 2020

“Me and my friend went to the garage and on the way back down we saw the policemen walking with it, escorted by a police car with blue lights on.

“They were walking it back to the Waterworks pond. I just had to record it as it was so funny.”

Officers stopped traffic to allow the swan to cross the road safely.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman said the bird was unharmed during its adventure.

He said: “The swan in question was posing risk to itself and road users on the Antrim Road.

A swan escaping from the waterworks and being walked back down the Antrim Rd by 2 policemen is the content I want to see on a Friday. pic.twitter.com/DYs1RFDiGu — Aidan Torbitt (@AidanTorbitt) February 28, 2020

“Highly trained officers were able coax the swan on to the footpath, they then walked the swan back to the Waterworks.

“The swan was unharmed by the ordeal, however its presence on a main road ruffled a few feathers.

“Officers involved praised locals for keeping a bird’s eye view on the incident.

“We are glad the swan returned to the Waterworks safely and avoided falling fowl of the law.”