Global stock markets are plunging amid concerns over the coronavirus, with some suffering their worst week since the financial crisis of 2008.

The virus outbreak has been shutting down industrial centres, emptying shops and severely crimping travel all over the world.

More companies are warning investors that their finances will take a hit because of disruptions to supply chains and sales.

Governments are taking increasingly drastic measures as they scramble to contain the virus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 830 points, or 3.2%, to 24,926 as of 1.45pm Eastern time in the US. It was down as many as 1,085 points earlier.

The S&P 500 lost 2.6% and the Nasdaq fell 2.2%. China’s benchmark index fell 3.7% and Germany’s DAX fell 3.9%.

Stock declines show on monitors at the New York Stock Exchange (Craig Ruttle/AP)

The benchmark S&P 500 index has now lost 14% since hitting a record high just 10 days ago.

The rout has knocked every major index into what market watchers call a “correction”, or a fall of 10% or more from a peak.

The last time that occurred was in late 2018, as a tariff war with China was escalating.

Bond prices soared again as investors sought safety and became more pessimistic about the economy’s prospects. That pushed yields to more record lows.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note fell sharply, to 1.16% from 1.30% late ON Thursday. That yield is a benchmark for home mortgages and many other kinds of loans.

People walk past an electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index (Kin Cheung/AP)

Crude oil prices slumped 5.1% over worries that global travel and shipping will be severely crimped and hurt demand for energy. The price of benchmark US crude has now fallen 16% this week.

“All this says to us is that there are still a lot of worries in the market,” said Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group. “We need the Fed to come out and say basically guys, we got your back.”

Traders have been growing increasingly certain that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates to protect the economy, and soon.

The weeklong market sell-off follows months of uncertainty about the spread of the virus, which hit China in December and shut down large swaths of that nation by January.

China is still the hardest-hit country and has most of the 85,000 cases worldwide and related deaths.

Uncertainty turned into fear as the virus started jumping to places outside of the epicentre and dashed hopes for containment.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Craig Ruttle/AP)

Airlines and cruise operators have suffered some of the worst hits as flight routes are cancelled, along with travel plans.

Big names SUCH AS Apple and Budweiser brewer AB InBev are part of a growing list of companies expecting financial pain from the virus.

Dell and athletic-wear company Columbia Sportswear are the latest companies expecting an impact to their bottom lines.

A big concern investors have is that the stock market rout could have a psychological effect on consumers, making them reluctant to spend money and go to crowded places such as stores, restaurants and cinemas.

Nitin Jain, managing director of the retail practice at AlixPartners, said that while sales of everyday items like canned goods and medical supplies could increase in the short term, sales of luxury goods could tail off as high-end shoppers become nervous.

Many companies face the prospect of crimped financial results with their stocks already trading at high levels relative to their earnings.

Before the virus worries exploded, investors had been pushing stocks higher on expectations that strong profit growth was set to resume for companies after declining for most of 2019.

If profit growth does not ramp up this year, that makes a highly priced stock market even more vulnerable.

Nearly 60 nations representing every continent, except Antarctica, have confirmed cases.