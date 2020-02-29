A critical incident has been declared in South Wales after more flooding and severe weather overnight, police said.

It comes as Storm Jorge was predicted to bring heavy rain and winds of up to 60mph.

South Wales Police said: “The emergency services, jointly with local authority planning departments, local health boards, and organisations such as Natural Resources Wales and utility companies, are working continuously to ensure the safety and welfare of those affected, minimise damage to infrastructure and property, and minimise disruption.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service took 72 calls between 6pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday.

#StormJorge | Following flooding and severe weather related incidents which have occurred overnight and through the course of the morning, a critical incident has been declared. pic.twitter.com/0ftIMkLo8p — South Wales Police (@swpolice) February 29, 2020

Superintendent Andy Kingdom said: “Indications are that the rain is set to stop and river levels will soon recede.

“There is still significant surface water and debris on the roads throughout the force area so we would advise people only to travel if absolutely necessary.”

Areas badly hit included Pontypridd, which was also flooded two weeks ago, and the Ely area of Cardiff.

There were six yellow weather warnings for rain, wind and snow in force across the country on Saturday morning, stretching from Cornwall to the north of Scotland and across to Northern Ireland.

A total of 74 flood warnings were in place across England and Wales, mostly in the South West and along the English-Welsh border, and in Yorkshire.

Forecaster Emma Salter from the Met Office said rain was expected to continue until about 11am, before sunshine dominated through the middle of the day.

Snow would continue to fall, especially in the Scottish Highlands, where Ms Salter said up to 30cm was predicted in some places.

The wind was also expected to be a factor, with gusts up to 75mph expected in more exposed places in northern England and the Highlands.

Ms Salter said the Met Office encouraged people to “slow down, plan ahead and look out for each other” during the cold and stormy weather.